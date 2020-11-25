Reports | Arsenal offered chance to sign Christian Eriksen for less than £17 million
Today at 8:49 PM
According to ESPN, Inter Milan have offered Arsenal the chance to sign Christian Eriksen for less than the £17 million that the Nerazzurri paid Tottenham for the Danish midfielder in January. The 28-year-old has struggled to adapt to Antonio Conte’s team and has now fallen out of favour at the club.
Despite Antonio Conte forcing Inter Milan to shell out £17 million for Christian Eriksen, things haven’t gone according to plan for the Danish midfielder. Instead of becoming a key part of Conte’s Nerazzurri, the 28-year-old has struggled to adapt to the team and his new manager’s tactics with Eriksen playing a bit-part role for the club. It has seen the Danish international admit, earlier this season, that he is unhappy with his playing time so far.
The former Tottenham star admitted that his move to Inter hasn’t been the dream move that he hoped it would have been with Inter’s chief executive Giuseppe Marotta admitting that the club are set to evaluate the move. However, ESPN has reported that Eriksen has been offered to Premier League side Arsenal for a fee less than the £17 million that Inter paid. The Gunners have been struggling for creativity since dropping Mesut Ozil and are reportedly said to be open to the move.
They are not the only ones, however, with Eriksen also open to signing for his former side’s most hated rivals although he does have interest from AC Milan and PSG amongst others. Not only that, the Gunners are looking into potential moves for both Houssem Aouar and Dominik Szoboszlai in January with both midfielders reportedly at the top of Mikel Arteta’s wishlist. However, the fact that Inter are offering Eriksen for a cut-price deal has appealed to Arsenal although they are not the only English club who have gotten that offer.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Christian Eriksen
- Mesut Ozil
- Antonio Conte
- English Premier League
- Serie A
- Champions League
- Arsenal
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Inter Milan
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.