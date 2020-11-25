Manchester City have struggled because of their manager, admits Pep Guardiola

While Liverpool ran away with the league title last season, the underlying statistics saw Manchester City either beat the Reds or finish a close second in almost every possible statistic. It is what made the 2020/21 season so exciting to watch as many believed it would be a head to head clash against between the two rivals. However, that has not gone according to plan with Tottenham leading the pack and City a distant 13th place from the North Londoners.

To make things even worse, the Cityzens have struggled to perform this season with just ten goals in their opening eight matches, a tally that is seventeen fewer than what they managed last term. It has many fans and critics concerned about the performances but Pep Guardiola admitted that it is all down to him and not his players. The City boss further added that he has to “find a way to adapt the qualities” the club have and get results again.

“My players are so brave. The reason why [City have struggled] is the manager. I have to find a way to adapt the qualities that we have. I have to adjust something, to let them feel we can create more chances. It’s in my hands to help them,” Guardiola said, reported the Times.

However, while their league form has been poor, City’s form in the Champions League has been up there with the rest as a point against Olympiacos on Wednesday night would be enough to qualify through. But even then, given Guardiola’s record with the Cityzens, many fans and critics alike are concerned especially since the Spaniard has never reached the last four in the Champions League with the club. Yet Guardiola is anything but concerned as he admitted, that this could be Manchester City’s year.