ISL 2020-21 | We will pick ourselves up and get going for the next match, asserts Owen Coyle

Today at 11:27 AM
Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle asserted that they are going to pick themselves and be ready for the next game following their loss to Chennaiyin FC in their season opener last Tuesday evening. Two early strikes from Chennaiyin FC caught them in the backfoot, while Nerijus Valskis pulled one back.
Owen Coyle, the mastermind behind Chennaiyin FC’s dramatic run to the final of the Indian Super League last season was roped in by Jamshedpur FC earlier this year. Incidentally, the ‘Red Miners’ were pitted against Chennaiyin FC in the first match itself, with them suffering a 1-2 loss at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco, Tuesday evening. But, the Scottish manager, after ending up on the losing side against his former side has asserted that they are going to pick themselves up and be ready for the next game.
"We started slowly but the second goal doesn't help. Wonderful goal scored by Valskis, if we give him supplies, he will score we know that. Both the teams huffed and puffed a little bit probably due to heat and tiredness. But we will pick ourself up and get going for the next match,” said Owen Coyle, after the match.
Having conceded a couple of goals within the first 30 minutes itself, Jamshedpur FC were caught in the backfoot, while Nerijus Valskis netted soon after to pull one back. In spite of several efforts, they failed to get the equalizer. Anirudh Thapa played an influential role in the midfield for Cheanniyin FC, which according to Owen Coyle, not surprising at all, given the fact that he was the best Indian midfielder in the ISL last season.
"No, I'm not surprised (by his impact), he is a wonderful player. I said last year he's the best Indian midfielder in the league. And I have not seen anything to change my mind from there. He is a wonderful player and you know I kept encouraging him to get forward. Remember the goal he scored last year in the playoffs, in the semi-final against Goa, he is a really good young man," added the manager.
Jamshedpur FC will face Odisha FC in their next match at the Tilak Maidan this coming Sunday.
