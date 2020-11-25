ISL 2020-21 | We will pick ourselves up and get going for the next match, asserts Owen Coyle

Owen Coyle, the mastermind behind Chennaiyin FC’s dramatic run to the final of the Indian Super League last season was roped in by Jamshedpur FC earlier this year. Incidentally, the ‘Red Miners’ were pitted against Chennaiyin FC in the first match itself, with them suffering a 1-2 loss at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco, Tuesday evening. But, the Scottish manager, after ending up on the losing side against his former side has asserted that they are going to pick themselves up and be ready for the next game.