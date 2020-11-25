ISL 2020-21 | We have to improve in the final third, admits Kibu Vicuna

Kerala Blasters FC coach Kibu Vicuna feels that his team needs to improve in the final third, having failed to score in the first game, even though they had control over it. Meanwhile, Northeast United FC are upbeat after an unexpected win over Mumbai City FC in the opening match of their campaign.

Spaniard Kibu Vicuna was roped in by Kerala Blasters FC during the season break, having led Mohun Bagan to an I-League title last season with four games to spare. Incidentally, he started his voyage with Kerala Blasters FC in the season opener against his former club, ATK Mohun Bagan, ending up on the losing side with 0-1 margin.

According to the manager, they controlled the game against the ‘Mariners’, but were lacking in the final third to net the equalizer. For now, he is focused on Thursday’s tie against Mumbai City FC at the GMC Stadium.

"I think we controlled the game against ATK Mohun Bagan but they scored. We have to improve in the final third," said Kibu Vicuna, ahead of their clash against Northeast United FC on Thursday evening.

"We could see 10 teams playing and the results are very even. It is going to be a very tough league, with different teams and styles. All the teams have good players and we have to focus only on tomorrow's game," added the head coach.

On the flip side, Mumbai City FC are high on confidence after edging past a star-studded Mumbai City FC by a 1-0 margin in their opening match. But, their head coach Gerard Nus believes that Kerala Blasters FC have one of the best squads in the tournament, in spite of the initial hiccup and would be a hard but to crack.

"Kerala Blasters have one of the best squads in ISL. They are a tough team to play against. They are good in the build-up, organisation, and set-pieces. They can create chances in so many ways. It is going to be a hard match. They did not deserve to lose. They are going to play good football again," added the manager.