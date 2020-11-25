ISL 2020-21 | Want more intensity in the upcoming matches, admits Csaba Laszlo

Chennaiyin FC saw their mastermind Owen Coyle and star striker Nerijus Valskis shift loyalties to fellow ISL side Jamshedpur FC in the transfer window. While they had many players retained from last year’s squad, incoming coach Csaba Laszlo had more than just a job to be done at the club. As far as the first match has gone, the manager has passed the test with flying colours, having edged past Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in the opening game of the season, but Laszlo admitted that he wants more intensity from his boys in the upcoming matches.