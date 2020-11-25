ISL 2020-21 | Want more intensity in the upcoming matches, admits Csaba Laszlo

Today at 11:24 AM
Chennaiyin FC manager Csaba Laszlo, following their 2-1 win admitted that he wants more intensity from his team in the upcoming matches. A strike from Anirudh Thapa in the first minute of the game, followed by Isma’s spot-kick was enough for the side to log three points against Jamshedpur FC.
Chennaiyin FC saw their mastermind Owen Coyle and star striker Nerijus Valskis shift loyalties to fellow ISL side Jamshedpur FC in the transfer window. While they had many players retained from last year’s squad, incoming coach Csaba Laszlo had more than just a job to be done at the club. As far as the first match has gone, the manager has passed the test with flying colours, having edged past Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in the opening game of the season, but Laszlo admitted that he wants more intensity from his boys in the upcoming matches.
"I also have my stuff and my knowledge about football, I want even more intensity because it is just the beginning, it is important to use your knowledge and your head and this was also important for me to come with my stuff. In Indian football, we need knowledge from the staff members," said Csaba Laszlo, following the win over Jamshedpur FC.
Anirudh Thapa gave ‘Supermachans’ the lead as early as in the 1st minute, while they doubled the lead in the 26th via a penalty kick. Even though the two goals were enough for a win, Csaba Laszlo feels that they should have extended the margin, having created plenty of opportunities to score.
"In the first half, I think we had to finish our chances. Chhangte and even Isma had a big chance each. To be safe you have to score the goals (finish the chances). At the end of the game I'm happy because the boys did a great job," added the manager.
Chennaiyin FC will be up against Kerala Blasters FC in their next tie this coming Sunday.
