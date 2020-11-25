Happy that I’m playing football and have people who believe in me, admits Jadon Sancho
Today at 9:03 PM
In light of his struggles this season, Jadon Sancho has admitted that he’s happy that Borussia Dortmund, the coaches and his teammates have backed him during a tough spell. The 20-year-old has endured a torrid time in the league this season with many putting that down to his summer transfer saga.
Despite a coronavirus pandemic affected transfer window, many expected Manchester United to sign Jadon Sancho with the Englishman persistently linked with a move to Old Trafford. But while reports indicated that United were getting closer and closer, no move materialized in the end with the Athletic reporting that the Red Devils never came to an agreement over a move for Sancho. Yet, the transfer saga affected the 20-year-old forward with him suffering a serious drop in form this season.
It has seen Sancho fail to score in the Bundesliga so far this season although he has managed to find the net twice in the Champions League. That has many fans and critics concerned about the 20-year-old’s performances this season although in a recent interview, Sancho admitted that he believes he is on his way back. The forward further added that the support his teammates and coaches have provided him with during this time has been key to helping him find his way back.
"I am just happy that I am playing. I have coaches and teammates that believe in me. Recently, it's been a hard situation for me. But it's all about how I come back and have performances like this. They will hopefully get me back to the top, how I was playing before," Sancho said, reported ESPN.
