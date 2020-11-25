Happy that I’m playing football and have people who believe in me, admits Jadon Sancho

It has seen Sancho fail to score in the Bundesliga so far this season although he has managed to find the net twice in the Champions League. That has many fans and critics concerned about the 20-year-old’s performances this season although in a recent interview, Sancho admitted that he believes he is on his way back. The forward further added that the support his teammates and coaches have provided him with during this time has been key to helping him find his way back.