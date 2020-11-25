Griezmann has to keep working hard to change his goal-scoring luck, states Ronald Koeman

That combined with rumours about a rift between Griezmann and superstar Lionel Messi has many believing that the Frenchman’s time at the club is over. However, Ronald Koeman has admitted that Griezmann just has to keep working hard and ignore all the rumours that have been spread about it. The Barcelona boss further added that the reason Griezmann was a substitute and not a starter was because of an injury he has been nursing. The Frenchman turned out as a second half-substitute and even managed to get himself a goal in the end minute of the encounter.