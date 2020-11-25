Griezmann has to keep working hard to change his goal-scoring luck, states Ronald Koeman
Today at 7:54 PM
Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has confessed that Antoine Griezmann’s struggles in front of goal will eventually end if the Frenchman keeps his head up and keeps working hard. The 29-year-old has been in the news over the last week with rumours about a rift between him and Lionel Messi.
With Ronald Koeman taking over at Barcelona, and Luis Suarez leaving, many expected Antoine Griezmann to finally find his footing under the former Netherlands boss. But that hasn’t been the case with the Frenchman struggling to impress despite being given plenty of opportunities to do just that so far. He has started all but one La La Liga and one Champions League game this season for the club but has managed to score just three goals.
That combined with rumours about a rift between Griezmann and superstar Lionel Messi has many believing that the Frenchman’s time at the club is over. However, Ronald Koeman has admitted that Griezmann just has to keep working hard and ignore all the rumours that have been spread about it. The Barcelona boss further added that the reason Griezmann was a substitute and not a starter was because of an injury he has been nursing. The Frenchman turned out as a second half-substitute and even managed to get himself a goal in the end minute of the encounter.
"Griezmann was on the bench solely for a little physical problem we wanted to be careful with. It's vital to give rest to some and playing time to those who work hard in training every day but haven't played a lot. I have seen him [Griezmann] work from the beginning. He is a happy player, who always gives his best for the team and the club. Too bad he has no luck scoring more goals. The only way to change this is to work harder. He is trying," Koeman told a news conference after the game.
