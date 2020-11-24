We’ve created an environment that helps youngsters maximise their potential, claims Jesse Marsch

While many may hate the Red Bull empire for what the amount of money they’ve injected into the various clubs that they’ve taken over, few will deny the impact that the clubs have made. That includes RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg with the latter’s scouting systems amongst the best in the world. It has seen them unearth the likes of Hee-chan Hwang, Erling Haaland, Munas Dabbar, Amadou Haidara, Valentino Lazaro and even Naby Keita.

However, the supply line is far from over with Dominik Szoboszlai, Sekou Koita, Karim Adeyemi, and Patson Daka amongst others all thriving but that is the way Salzburg go about things. It saw Jesse Marsch reiterate the same in a recent interview, when he admitted that a core part of the club’s philosophy is to help young players maximise their potential. The RB Salzburg boss further added that they want to give youngsters the best chance to become the best version of themselves.

"We believe in young players. It is a core part of our philosophy. I know I am always going to get talented young players to work with. My job is to make sure that I maximise their potential. You have to build an infrastructure that means that when those players move on, others are ready to step up and take on the next role. If people show commitment and development I will always have time for them," Marsch told Sky Sports.

"When they stop showing that then we have a problem because then we are hitting a ceiling and we cannot create this underlying improvement that fills the holes when players leave. It is the demand of our environment that every player is committing to the group every day and to his individual development path every day to give him the best chance to be the best player he can be and the best chance to be the next Erling Haaland or the next Takumi Minamino. You have to create the environment that encourages those things to happen."