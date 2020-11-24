Unless scheduling changes I’m not sure we’ll finish season with eleven players, asserts Jurgen Klopp

"Everybody tells me it is difficult but it is really difficult for the players. The rest is just a decision on a desk in an office. If you don't start talking to BT, we are all done. Sky and BT have to talk. If we keep playing on Wednesday and Saturday 12:30 I am not sure if we will finish the season with 11 players. You stand here with the facemask, we adapt. Everything changed but the contract with the broadcasters is still 'nope, we have this so we keep this'. What? Everything changed. The whole world changed,” Klopp told Sky Sports.