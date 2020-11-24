Reports | Manchester City to make a move for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish next summer
Today at 8:16 PM
According to the Independent, Manchester City have made Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish their top target next summer with the English midfielder a key part of Pep Guardiola’s plans for the club. The 25-year-old has thrived this season with ten goal contributions in eight league appearances.
A lot depended on Jack Grealish last season after Aston Villa finally managed to get promoted with the pressure on the Villa captain to keep his side up. While Grealish did deliver the goods, it wasn’t enough for him to earn an England cap, something that has changed this season. The 25-year-old has upped his game this season with Dean Smith tweaking the Villa system to help get the best out of their captain and talisman with it working so far.
The club sit in sixth place with only three losses after eight Premier League games and Grealish has played a key role in all five wins with him contributing to ten goals so far. That has seen interest in him rise with Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and a few others all looking into potential moves for the 25-year-old next summer. However, the Independent has reported Manchester City are the Englishman’s top suitor with Pep Guardiola reportedly making him his top target.
The Spaniard is looking to rebuild the Cityzens into a world dominating force and believes the Grealish is a key part of his plans to do so. The report has further indicated that the Englishman has gotten a glowing review from fellow playmaker Kevin De Bruyne which has only made City more insistent at making a move. However, any move for the Aston Villa captain will cost well above £70 million with that the price tag set before the COVID crisis and reports have revealed that it has only gone up.
