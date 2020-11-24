Reports | Manchester City to make a move for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish next summer

The Spaniard is looking to rebuild the Cityzens into a world dominating force and believes the Grealish is a key part of his plans to do so. The report has further indicated that the Englishman has gotten a glowing review from fellow playmaker Kevin De Bruyne which has only made City more insistent at making a move. However, any move for the Aston Villa captain will cost well above £70 million with that the price tag set before the COVID crisis and reports have revealed that it has only gone up.