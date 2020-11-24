My playing time has to change or else I’ll have to make a decision, proclaims Olivier Giroud
Today at 12:07 PM
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has admitted that he hopes his playing time at Stamford Bridge changes or else he will be forced to make a decision to leave in January. The Frenchman has struggled to get ahead of either Timo Werner or Tammy Abraham this season with just one start to his name.
With Chelsea signing Timo Werner this summer, many wondered how the Blues would fit three strikers into a formation with Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham both already at the club. But so far while Frank Lampard has managed to fit together both Abraham and Werner together with Giroud struggling to get onto the team-sheet. The 34-year-old has managed to make one start this season, in the EFL trophy, with seven appearances in all competitions so far.
That has the Frenchman concerned and he has already revealed that he is not happy with his playing time that the club has awarded him so far this season. However, the World Cup winner has further reiterated the same and admitted that his lack of game-time this season has worried him as he believed he “still had a role to play at Chelsea”. Giroud further added that things need to change or else he will have to make a decision in January over his future.
"It's worrying. I thought I still had a role to play at Chelsea but my playing time is getting reduced a lot. It's going to have to change or a decision must be made. I am clear-headed about my situation: I will have to make a decision in January. I hope to make the right one, as I have always done," Giroud told Telefoot.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Olivier Giroud
- Frank Lampard
- Timo Werner
- Tammy Abraham
- English Premier League
- Champions League
- Chelsea
- Inter Milan
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.