ISL 2020-21 | Satisfied with the win and keeping clean sheet, asserts Manuel Marquez Roca

Hyderabad FC had a disastrous outing in the previous edition of the Indian Super League, finishing at the rock bottom of the points table, with just a couple of wins to their name. Brushing away the disappointment, the management made heavy investments in the transfer market and also appointed Manuel Marquez Roca as their head coach. Even though their pre-season was not impressive, having conceded a goal in each of them, the Hyderabad-based side impressed everyone with a 1-0 victory over Odisha FC in their opening game - most importantly, keeping a clean sheet.