ISL 2020-21 | Satisfied with the win and keeping clean sheet, asserts Manuel Marquez Roca

Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez Roca stated that keeping a clean sheet in the first game of the campaign was a reason to be happy. A 34th-minute strike from the spot earned Hyderabad FC three points in the opening match of their campaign against Odisha FC last Monday evening, in Goa.
Hyderabad FC had a disastrous outing in the previous edition of the Indian Super League, finishing at the rock bottom of the points table, with just a couple of wins to their name. Brushing away the disappointment, the management made heavy investments in the transfer market and also appointed Manuel Marquez Roca as their head coach. Even though their pre-season was not impressive, having conceded a goal in each of them, the Hyderabad-based side impressed everyone with a 1-0 victory over Odisha FC in their opening game - most importantly, keeping a clean sheet.
"Even in the pre-season, we conceded two goals in all games barring one. But we got the first clean sheet today and it certainly is a reason to be satisfied," said Manuel Marquez Roca, following the win on Monday evening.
"We have to play according to the kind of players we have. If we play long balls and set plays, it becomes very difficult to win. For me, the way to achieve good results is to manage the game. We are not strong enough physically and need to keep possession," added the manager.
The 34th-minute strike from Aridane Santana from the spot became the difference between both the sides, even though Hyderabad FC was by far the better side last evening. Roca’s side will lock horns with Bengaluru FC in their next fixture this Saturday evening.
