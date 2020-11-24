Already told Manchester City to forget about signing Lionel Messi, proclaims Victor Font

Presidential hopeful Victor Font has revealed that he has told Manchester City to stay away from Lionel Messi because he believes the Argentine will stay at Barcelona. The 33-year-old has less than seven months left on his current deal with Barcelona and has been linked with a move away.

Despite Lionel Messi opting to stay at Barcelona this summer, as things stand the Argentine could very well be on his way out the Camp Nou. The 33-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the 2020/21 season and he has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City next summer. But while reports have indicated that Barcelona have started conversations over a new deal for the Argentine, Messi is yet to commit to fresh terms.

That leaves him wide open to talk to suitors over a pre-contract move in January which includes Juventus, Inter Milan, Manchester City, PSG and many others. But in a recent interview, Victor Font revealed that he has told Ferran Soriano, Manchester City’s CEO, to forget about a move for Messi either in January or next summer. The Barcelona presidential hopeful further added that the La Liga giants are aiming to win the Champions League and Messi is a part of that plan.

“I already told him (Soriano) to forget about Messi, to look for alternatives to win the Champions League, because Messi will continue with us and we will win the Champions League,” Font told L'Esportiu de Catalunya.

The 33-year-old was upset with the way Barcelona has done their transfer business over the last few years and was thus looking to leave in order to win a trophy before he retired. That combined with Barcelona’s treatment of their club legend upset many fans and critics alike which saw Victor Font admit that he is sad with the way Messi was treated over the last few years. He also added that Messi definitely wants to stay at Barcelona and he can guarantee a "competitive, winning project" that will convince Messi to stay.

“With sadness. We have enjoyed Messi for so many years that we are not aware of what he has been and what he is. Getting into a situation where the best player in history, not for lack of love at the club, wants to leave, generates frustration.”

“It is one of the reasons why it is urgent for a new project to come to govern the club. We can guarantee you a competitive, winning project, which is what you need. He wants to win and he certainly wants to do it at Barca, because he is Catalan.”