We will be very respectful towards Chennaiyin FC players, asserts Owen Coyle

Owen Coyle pulled off an extraordinary coup last season when he took charge of Chennaiyin FC half-way through the season at a time when the club were struggling and helped them reach the final. That impressed quite a few sides and saw the manager roped in by Jamshedpur FC ahead of this season, with Coyle pitted against his former club in the opening match of the 2020/21 season. Even though he is quite aware of the strengths and weaknesses of Chennaiyin FC, the manager doesn’t believe that would be advantageous for his current side going into the match.