We will be very respectful towards Chennaiyin FC players, asserts Owen Coyle

Today at 8:50 PM
Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle stated that they won’t be in an advantageous position in their season opener against Chennaiyin FC even though he is aware of their strengths. Nerijus Valskis, the highest scorer in the previous edition, will also play against his former side on Tuesday evening.
Owen Coyle pulled off an extraordinary coup last season when he took charge of Chennaiyin FC half-way through the season at a time when the club were struggling and helped them reach the final. That impressed quite a few sides and saw the manager roped in by Jamshedpur FC ahead of this season, with Coyle pitted against his former club in the opening match of the 2020/21 season. Even though he is quite aware of the strengths and weaknesses of Chennaiyin FC, the manager doesn’t believe that would be advantageous for his current side going into the match.
"Obviously, we know their strengths. But I've always felt that when you come up against your old team, players who have played for you before, they want to show you they're still the top players that you believed they were. So we'll be very respectful of them,” said Owen Coyle, ahead of Tuesday’s clash.
As a matter of fact, the top scorer in the ISL last season, Nerijus Valskis, was also shipped from the Chennai-based side to reunite with his former boss at Jamshedpur FC. Meanwhile, Rafael Crivellaro, who was also part of the squad last season, has been handed over the captaincy this time, while defender Eli Sabia will continue his stay with the two-time champions.
"I'm very happy and honoured to be the captain. But for me, nothing changes, my style or the way that I play football. The most important thing is to make good assists for my strikers,” said Rafael Crivellaro.
