We need to do consistently well over big period and ignore league table, admits Frank Lampard

"After eight or nine games, it would be very easy to get excited about being in a lofty position but I’m not going to smile too much at the league table. It’s nice to have three points when you’re the first game of the weekend but I knew the league table would change by the end of it. We can only worry about ourselves and our recent form has meant we’re in a decent position but doing that consistently over a big period is the next step for us now," Lampard told the Blues' official website.