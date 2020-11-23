We need to do consistently well over big period and ignore league table, admits Frank Lampard
Today at 6:37 PM
Despite Chelsea now sitting third on the league table, Frank Lampard has asked his side to do consistently well over the course of a season and to ignore the league table this early. The Blues picked up their fifth consecutive win in all competitions and moved within two points of the top.
Despite an up and down start to their season, Chelsea and Frank Lampard look like they have finally found their groove with five consecutive wins across all competitions. That includes both the Champions League and the Premier League which has sent the Blues running up the league table to third place. Not only that, their performances across the board has improved with their defense finally looking steady and solid.
That is partly thanks to Edouard Mendy, with the goalkeeper keeping his fourth clean sheet in the league since signing for the club over the summer. It has helped the Blues stay in the race for the title although Frank Lampard has admitted that this early in the season, the table is not his concern. The Blues boss further added that while he is happy about the club’s recent form, that the next step is to do it consistently over a “big period”.
"After eight or nine games, it would be very easy to get excited about being in a lofty position but I’m not going to smile too much at the league table. It’s nice to have three points when you’re the first game of the weekend but I knew the league table would change by the end of it. We can only worry about ourselves and our recent form has meant we’re in a decent position but doing that consistently over a big period is the next step for us now," Lampard told the Blues' official website.
"The first port of call this year was to close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool, who have set different levels of consistency and amassing points through a season. We are improving but we cannot get carried away with ourselves at this early stage. We have to try to reach those levels of consistency but I’m happy with where we’re at right now."
