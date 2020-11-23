Tottenham could lose over £150 million if the stadiums remain closed to fans, proclaims Daniel Levy

While England has also been hit by the second wave of the coronavirus, fans and critics alike have been screaming for stadiums to be re-opened especially in the lower leagues. However, it has seen Daniel Levy admit that unless fans are allowed back inside, Tottenham could lose over £150 million in revenue by the end of the current financial year. The Spurs chairman further added that this “would be an irrecoverable loss of income” for the club especially in a pandemic.