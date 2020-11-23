ISL 2020-21 | Players were not complacent and played for a win, asserts Carles Cuadrat

Bengaluru FC had a decent outing in the Indian Super League last season, with them finishing at the third position in the league table, but crashed out in the double-legged semi-finals against ATK. With a new season on the cards, the former champions were pitted against a revamped FC Goa in the opening game. The side got off to a good start and was leading by 2-0 in the second half, even though they conceded a couple and had to settle for a point at the end. But, the Bengaluru FC coach is pleased with the fact that his team played fought for a win.