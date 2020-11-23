ISL 2020-21 | I'm not so happy as it is only one point, exclaims Juan Ferrando

Today at 11:36 AM
FC Goa manager Juan Ferrando stated that he was not happy with the one point against Bengaluru as their mentality was to register nothing less than a win. The Goa-based side overturned a 0-2 goal deficit to clinch one point at the Fatorda Stadium, last Sunday evening.
FC Goa, one of the most consistent teams in the history of the Indian Super League were crippled in the transfer window, with their core players flocking for greener pastures, along with former coach Sergio Lobera. Fellow Spaniard Juan Ferrando was appointed by the management to take care of the team, while it was going through an overhaul, with many fresh faces around. As a matter of fact, the players did impress in the opening games, by overturning a 0-2 deficit to level the scores in their season opener against Bengaluru FC on Sunday evening, but Juan Ferrando is not happy with one point.
"Not only Brandon, Iván González, Romario all players were working and helped the team. The most important is to change the system to find space. Today (Sunday) I'm happy because in the end it is 2-2 but I'm not so happy as it is only one point and our mentality all the time is (to get) three points,” said Juan Ferrando, after the match.
"It was a strange game, we studied some details but I prefer to think that this is the first game because it was different from the friendly games. And now I think it is important to learn a lot and improve because we have important games coming up," added the manager.
The introduction of Brandon Fernandes in the second half changed the complexion of the game, from FC Goa’s point of view, with them gaining fluidity in the midfield. When asked why Brandon was not fielded earlier, Ferrando stated that he has still not recovered completely from his knee injury.
"About Brandon, everyone knows that in the last game in playoffs in March, he injured his knees. He was working a lot with physios and started the pre-season later after two weeks. His knee is very good now. He played 20 minutes today," concluded Juan Ferrando.
FC Goa will be up against Mumbai City FC in their next match this coming Wednesday.
