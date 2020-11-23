ISL 2020-21 | I'm not so happy as it is only one point, exclaims Juan Ferrando

FC Goa, one of the most consistent teams in the history of the Indian Super League were crippled in the transfer window, with their core players flocking for greener pastures, along with former coach Sergio Lobera. Fellow Spaniard Juan Ferrando was appointed by the management to take care of the team, while it was going through an overhaul, with many fresh faces around. As a matter of fact, the players did impress in the opening games, by overturning a 0-2 deficit to level the scores in their season opener against Bengaluru FC on Sunday evening, but Juan Ferrando is not happy with one point.