Reports | Manchester City targeting extensions for Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus
Today at 8:05 PM
According to Sky Sports, Manchester City are looking to tie down Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus to brand new contracts having gotten Pep Guardiola to sign an extension. The trio have are a key part of Guardiola’s City side and have been very consistent since signing for the club.
With all their energy and concern focused at getting Pep Guardiola to sign a brand new contract, Manchester City have now turned their head towards their players. The Cityzens do have quite a few players on contracts that expire with a year or two and it has many fans concerned at that fact. Especially since John Stones, Eric Garcia, Fernandinho, Sergio Aguero, and a few others on the list.
However, while reports have indicated that Garcia, Fernandinho and Aguero are all on their way out, Sky Sports has reported that City are now set to hand new contracts to a slew of players. That includes Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus with all three men set to commit to lengthy extensions and earn massive pay increases. Reports from the Daily Mirror indicate that both Sterling and De Bruyne could earn somewhere in the region of £350,000-a-week.
Jesus, on the other hand, has been linked with a move to Barcelona and Real Madrid over the last few months especially and his performances haven’t helped stop the rumours. That is something that Manchester City are looking to put an end to with a reported increase to his current £150,000-a-week pay packet with an assurance that he stays beyond his current 2023 contract expiration date.
