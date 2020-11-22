Reports | Manchester City targeting extensions for Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus

However, while reports have indicated that Garcia, Fernandinho and Aguero are all on their way out, Sky Sports has reported that City are now set to hand new contracts to a slew of players. That includes Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus with all three men set to commit to lengthy extensions and earn massive pay increases. Reports from the Daily Mirror indicate that both Sterling and De Bruyne could earn somewhere in the region of £350,000-a-week.