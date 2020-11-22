Manchester United have to get a killer instinct and try to end games early, asserts Nemanja Matic

Despite a frustrating first half, a second-half Bruno Fernandes penalty ensured that Manchester United ended their search for a first home win for the 2020/21 Premier League season. The Red Devils have endured a torrid time at home in the league with losses to Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Arsenal alongside a draw against Chelsea . It had many fans and critics alike frustrated with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s performance at home with many concerned if he was the right man.

But despite the club ending that run and moving up into the top half of the table for the first time this season, there are still many concerned with the performance. Nemanja Matic was one of them as the midfielder admitted that his team needs to develop their killer instinct if they’re going to get anywhere in the near future. The Serbian international also added that while they are happy to walk away with three points, the club is not happy with their performance.

“When we score first we have to go on and kill the game as soon as possible, especially in the Premier League. We have to improve on that. Every team has quality, every team is dangerous. One-nil is not enough. They almost scored, they had one hit the crossbar. So they were always dangerous. We have to make sure that next time we have more concentration in attack and make sure we try to kill the game early,” Matic said, reported Goal.

“We said before the game we had to win. We had to get the three points to go close to the teams at the top of the league. We are happy with the three points but not our performance. We have to do better. But wins are the most important, of course, because at the end of the season nobody will ask you how you played, if you were amazing. The most important is you collect points. Manchester United want to win titles and our aim is to be in first position and we will do everything for that. We can do that only as a team.”