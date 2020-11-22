Don’t know what the handball rule is anymore with so many changes, admits Kevin De Bruyne
Today at 5:51 PM
In light of Manchester City’s loss to Tottenham, Kevin De Bruyne confessed that the constant changes to the handball law have left many players confused about the rule. The law has been subject to immense criticism last season with it changed at the start of the 2020/21 Premier League term.
Since the introduction of VAR from the start of the 2019/20 season across Europe, there have been plenty of controversies with the offside and handball decisions the crux of all hate. It has seen constant changes and tweaks to the handball rule especially with the rule having changed thrice in the space of three years. That has caused serious issues for players with Manchester City left recently frustrated after an equaliser was chalked off for a handball on Gabriel Jesus.
It saw the City players argue with the officials at half-time with that going all the way to the end of the game when Kevin De Bruyne admitted that he has no idea what the handball rule is anymore. The City captain further added that he has played football for nearly twelve years and is now confused as to why they changed the rules so much especially in recent years from a rule that worked to the format that we see today.
"I don't know the rules anymore, honestly. I thought if it was above the arm here it's not handball anymore with the law changes. What can we say, I've been playing professional football for about 12 years and the first nine years there was no rule changes and the last three years there's been a lot. I don't know why. Football is such a nice game. The guys who make the rules should be people in the game," De Bruyne told Sky Sports.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.