Raphael Varane is part of Real Madrid and he is untransferable for us, asserts Zinedine Zidane
Today at 5:33 PM
In light of rumours linking Raphael Varane with a move to England, Zinedine Zidane has reiterated the fact that the Frenchman is going absolutely nowhere as the Los Blancos see him as a key star. The 27-year-old has had admirers from outside Spain but hasn’t showcased a desire to leave as of yet.
Considered to be one of the best defenders in the world, Raphael Varane has had suitors from across Europe with some of the best clubs in the world considering moves for the Frenchman. But while no move has materialized, reports have indicated that Manchester United are considering signing the defender in the coming future with a few other big sides in the running as well.
That is despite the fact that Varane has never shown an inclination to leave the Los Blancos although speculation has surrounded the 27-year-old for years. However, it has seen Zinedine Zidane admit that the Frenchman is “untransferable” for Real Madrid with them not looking to sell Varane anytime in the near future. The Los Blancos boss further added that they can’t stop people from talking and creating rumours but there will be no sale.
"It's not just me [who wants to keep him]. Varane is part of this club, we were very lucky to be able to bring him to Madrid. He has a great career, he's achieved a lot since he's been here. Of course, he is untransferable for the club, for the coach that I am, for people in general. That's clear and unambiguous. Now we can't stop people from talking. They're not just talking about Varane, but about all the players, Real Madrid ones and others,” Zidane said, reported Goal.
