Raphael Varane is part of Real Madrid and he is untransferable for us, asserts Zinedine Zidane

"It's not just me [who wants to keep him]. Varane is part of this club, we were very lucky to be able to bring him to Madrid. He has a great career, he's achieved a lot since he's been here. Of course, he is untransferable for the club, for the coach that I am, for people in general. That's clear and unambiguous. Now we can't stop people from talking. They're not just talking about Varane, but about all the players, Real Madrid ones and others,” Zidane said, reported Goal.