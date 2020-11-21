ISL 2020-21 | We had to correct the situation of central midfielders and strikers, feels Antonio Habas

It was a comprehensive victory for ATK Mohun Bagan despite Kerala Blasters having 69.3 percent possession of the ball in the first half. Gary Hooper was left isolated in one corner while Roy Krishna and Sahal Abdul Samad failed to convert some easy chances to give the game to ATK on a platter. ATK pushed their game beyond limit in the final third quarter to leave KBFC in a dire need of stepping up which never happened. However, the victory doesn’t let Habas forget the fact that their midfielders and strikers could have done a better job, something he asked them to pull off in the next game against SC East Bengal.