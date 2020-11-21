ISL 2020-21 | There will be no home advantage with empty stands, insists Manuel Marquez

After a disastrous inaugural season, Hyderabad FC will begin their ISL 2020-21 season against Odisha FC on Monday hoping to turn the tables this time around with Manuel Marquez at the helm of the coaching affairs. Ahead of their opening game of the season, Marquez insisted that no team will be having home advantage in this season of ISL with empty stands. He added that it is tough to predict top performers of the league as all the teams have a similar composition.