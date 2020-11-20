Would be unambitious of me to say that I don't want Derby County managerial role, admits Wayne Rooney

That’s a team that includes Wayne Rooney, Liam Rosenior, Justin Walker, and Shay Given although Rooney has now confirmed that he wants the job permanently. The player/coach has been at the club for nearly a year and admitted that he has made it clear he wants to get into management going forward with this being a great chance for him. Rooney further added that he wants to follow the path that the likes of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and a few others have taken into management.