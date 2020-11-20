Would be unambitious of me to say that I don't want Derby County managerial role, admits Wayne Rooney
Today at 5:19 PM
Derby County’s Wayne Rooney has confessed that he is looking to throw his name into the ring to become the Rams’ next manager after the club parted ways with Philipp Cocu last week. The 35-year-old, alongside Shay Given, is part of a four-man coaching team that has temporarily replaced Cocu.
With only six points in their opening eleven games, Derby County sit at the bottom of the Championship table and are the bookies' favourites to get relegated. However, in light of that, the club has parted ways with Philipp Cocu with them winning just one game in that run. It brings an end to Cocu’s tenure at the club and the Rams have appointed a four-man coaching team to replace him on a temporary basis.
That’s a team that includes Wayne Rooney, Liam Rosenior, Justin Walker, and Shay Given although Rooney has now confirmed that he wants the job permanently. The player/coach has been at the club for nearly a year and admitted that he has made it clear he wants to get into management going forward with this being a great chance for him. Rooney further added that he wants to follow the path that the likes of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and a few others have taken into management.
“I wouldn't be an ambitious person if I sat here and said I didn't want the job. We all come into this game to play football and then you have a decision to make: do you want to go into coaching or management? I've made it quite clear over the last few years that my ambition is to go into management," Rooney said, reported ESPN.
"Especially when you see the likes of Steven Gerrard (Rangers), Frank Lampard (Chelsea) and Scott Parker (Fulham) all getting good jobs and doing really well at it. We have to get the next two or three games out the way first, but if they go well it puts me in a better position to put our names forward for that role.”
