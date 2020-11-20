Reports | Paris Saint-Germain inch closer towards move for Bayern Munich’s David Alaba

That had been the case last season as well but Hansi Flick’s arrival and Alaba’s transformation into a center-back has seen his stock rise with Bayern now looking to keep him. However, while reports indicate that the German giants are looking to come to an agreement over a new deal for the 28-year-old, Alaba is already looking towards the future. The defender has interest from Manchester City, Real Madrid, and PSG although Sport has reported that the Ligue 1 giants currently lead the race.