Reports | Paris Saint-Germain inch closer towards move for Bayern Munich’s David Alaba
Today at 8:42 PM
According to Spanish news outlet Sport, Paris Saint-Germain are now the favourites to sign Bayern Munich’s David Alaba on a free-transfer with his time in Germany coming to an end. The Austrian defender is out of contract at the end of this season with talks over a new deal coming to a halt.
Despite walking into the 2020/21 season with only one year left on his contract at Bayern Munich, many expected David Alaba to hash out a new deal and stay in Germany. However, talks over a new deal have fallen apart partly because of the reported difference in wages that Bayern have offered the Austrian defender and partly because reports indicated that Alaba was looking to leave.
That had been the case last season as well but Hansi Flick’s arrival and Alaba’s transformation into a center-back has seen his stock rise with Bayern now looking to keep him. However, while reports indicate that the German giants are looking to come to an agreement over a new deal for the 28-year-old, Alaba is already looking towards the future. The defender has interest from Manchester City, Real Madrid, and PSG although Sport has reported that the Ligue 1 giants currently lead the race.
The Parisians are reportedly willing to pay Alaba’s wage demands, something that Real Madrid aren’t willing to do despite Sergio Ramos’ potential departure. The Spaniard has been reportedly looking for a new challenge and that has seen the Los Blancos look for another option with Alaba’s versatility placing him amongst their top targets. However, the Austrian’s wage demands have placed Real Madrid firmly behind PSG in the race with the French giants looking to get a pre-contract deal done as soon as the January window opens.
