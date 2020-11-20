ISL 2020-21 | AIFF allows exemptions to five ISL clubs without National License

"All 5 clubs SC East Bengal, Odisha FC, Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC who failed to get the National Licence for 2020-21 season, sought an Exemption to participate in National Club Competitions of the 2020-21 season and have received the same from the AIFF's Club Licensing Committee -- First Instance Body with financial sanctions. The committee has also asked the clubs to make rectifications at the earliest," AIFF said in a statement.