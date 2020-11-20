Frenkie de Jong can become an era defining player for Barcelona, proclaims Xavi

"When Barcelona signed Frenkie de Jong, it made me happy. I wished him good luck on Instagram, he responded very well, saying 'Thank you, it's an honour'. I consider him a footballer that can mark an era at Barcelona. Surely for Netherlands he will be one of the best players of his generation at Qatar 2022, without a doubt, he's still so young. I think he is an extraordinary footballer, he's not afraid of getting the ball in areas that make it difficult to turn, he's such a good player," Xavi told the 2022 World Cup's Instagram account.