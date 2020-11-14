Reports | Premier League and FA in talks with DCMS over English football’s post COVID-19 future
According to ESPN, the Premier League and the Football Association (FA) are set to meet with the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) over the future of English football. This comes in light of the financial impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the English football pyramid.
The financial impact of the coronavirus has been felt across the world, across every sport with football no exception at all. The effect has been so much that clubs as big as Manchester United, Barcelona, Juventus and many others are reporting losses close to a 100 million with the lower league teams affected even worse. However, the difference in parity between the Premier League and the English football league clubs has been magnified, which has seen many take a stand.
However, in light of that, ESPN has reported that the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) is looking to set up a meeting between the Premier League and the FA to discuss the same. The report has indicated that the trio will get together and discuss the future of English football post COVID-19, with them looking to bring in a more sustainable path and it’s designed to be an open forum.
Not only that, ESPN has further reported that the attendees will include Premier League chief executive Richard Masters, FA chief executive Mark Bullingham, EFL chairman Rick Parry and FA director of women's football Baroness Sue Campbell amongst others. However, while a complete agenda hasn’t been set in stone as of yet, one main issue that they will reportedly discuss is said to be an independent regulator to help mediate a financial aid package, among other things, between the Premier League, FA and the EFL.
