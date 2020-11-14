Competition for European football is tough but that is Everton’s goal, proclaims Lucas Digne
Today at 3:44 PM
In light of Everton’s sensational start to their season, Lucas Digne has opined that while the competition for European football is tough, Everton are capable of achieving their goal. The Toffees started the season well but three consecutive losses have seen them slip down to seventh place.
Despite signing James Rodriguez, Allan and Aboulaye Doucoure amongst others, few expected Everton to start their season with four consecutive wins. The Toffees thrived in their opening four games, playing football that not even their fans imagined they could play, with them even battling a Merseyside Derby against Liverpool. While Carlo Ancelotti’s men drew that game, their performances alongside the presence of Rodriguez, Richarlison and a few others saw them win plaudits.
But things since then haven’t gone Everton’s way with them on a run of three consecutive losses, including a 2-0 loss to Southampton. Yet despite the blip in the road, Lucas Digne believes that the Toffees have enough to recover and find their way back to their best run of form again. The Everton left-back further added that they may “have lost some rhythm” but the club have ambitions of playing in Europe which, he thinks, will happen.
“We had a perfect start, and then we hit some bumps on the road, but we will bounce back now. We have lost some rhythm and momentum, but we were missing players in recent games with injuries and suspensions. We will be back on track soon - for sure. To me our good start was not a surprise. We showed our true level. The club did well in the transfer market, so we are a good group of players - and a great manager with amazing experience in top football. It is an exciting time to be in Everton right now," Digne told Goal.
"We will get back to our best and will be a strong team this season. Everton have ambitions to play in the Champions League, and so do I, because I miss it. I was used to playing for clubs who were always in the Champions League. But competition for the four Champions League spots in the Premier League is very hard. However, there is no doubt that we aim for Europe.”
