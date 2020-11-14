Competition for European football is tough but that is Everton’s goal, proclaims Lucas Digne

“We had a perfect start, and then we hit some bumps on the road, but we will bounce back now. We have lost some rhythm and momentum, but we were missing players in recent games with injuries and suspensions. We will be back on track soon - for sure. To me our good start was not a surprise. We showed our true level. The club did well in the transfer market, so we are a good group of players - and a great manager with amazing experience in top football. It is an exciting time to be in Everton right now," Digne told Goal.