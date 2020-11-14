Barcelona should try to sign new strikers in they want to win Champions League, claims Rivaldo
Today at 7:50 AM
In light of Ansu Fati’s injury, Barcelona legend Rivaldo believes that the Blaugrana should look to sign new strikers in the winter window if they want to have a chance in the Champions League. The club have struggled to put their right foot forward this season as they undergo a regime change.
With Luis Suarez leaving the club last summer, many expected Barcelona to sign a replacement for the Uruguayan forward but that did not happen. Instead amongst a summer that was dominated by high profile departures, the only man who was brought in was Segino Dest. That is despite rumours over a move for both Lautaro Martinez and Memphis Depay with Barcelona’s efforts focused at keeping Lionel Messi at the club.
That combined with the La Liga salary rules saw a move for Depay fall apart although reports have indicated that Barcelona are still interested in a January move for the Olympique Lyon forward. But in light of top scorer Ansu Fati’s injury, Rivaldo believes that Barcelona “should try to sign one or two strikers” if they want to have a chance in the Champions League. The former Blaugrana star added that manager Ronald Koeman should have gotten reinforcements in the summer especially with Messi and Antoine Griezmann struggling.
“I thought Barcelona should sign someone before Ansu Fati's injury, so now I think it even more. The club should try to sign one or two strikers if they want to fight for the Champions League. Koeman should have more options in attack to manage a line-up which is sufficiently decisive and competitive in big games, in important ties. Ansu was playing well, he was gaining confidence and becoming more influential in the team, his absence is another headache for the coach," Rivaldo said, reported Goal.
- Lionel Messi
- Memphis Depay
- Lautaro Martinez
- Ronald Koeman
- La Liga
- Champions League
- Fc Barcelona
- Olympique Lyon
