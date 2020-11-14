AC Milan forced to cancel training session after Stefano Pioli tests positive for COVID-19

"AC Milan announces that Stefano Pioli has tested positive following a quick test carried out this morning. The health authorities have been informed, and the coach, who is currently showing no symptoms, has gone into quarantine at home. All other tests carried out by the squad and staff came back negative. As a result, today's training session has been cancelled. Training ahead of the match with Napoli will resume on Monday, subject to the checks set out in the federal protocol," read the statement on the club's official website.