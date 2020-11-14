AC Milan forced to cancel training session after Stefano Pioli tests positive for COVID-19
Today at 7:00 PM
Serie A giants AC Milan have confirmed that they were forced to cancel a training session after head coach Stefano Pioli tested positive for the coronavirus. The Rossoneri have had a fantastic start to their new season, with them sitting at the top of the table, one of two sides unbeaten in Italy.
Despite positive tests for first-team quartet Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Daniel Maldini, Matteo Gabbia and Leo Duarte, AC Milan have still managed to keep their unbeaten start to the season intact. That is mainly down to Rossoneri coach Stefano Pioli with the former Inter Milan boss playing a key role to helping the club keep their form. That includes a win over cross city rivals Inter Milan which has pushed the Rossoneri to the top of the table.
However, the club has now confirmed that they were forced to cancel a training session after head coach Stefano Pioli tested positive for the coronavirus. The statement released by the club confirmed the news and revealed that the Milan coach is asymptomatic with all the other tests coming back negative. It further added that training for their next game, against Napoli after the international break, will restart on Monday.
"AC Milan announces that Stefano Pioli has tested positive following a quick test carried out this morning. The health authorities have been informed, and the coach, who is currently showing no symptoms, has gone into quarantine at home. All other tests carried out by the squad and staff came back negative. As a result, today's training session has been cancelled. Training ahead of the match with Napoli will resume on Monday, subject to the checks set out in the federal protocol," read the statement on the club's official website.
Official Statement: Stefano Pioli ➡️ https://t.co/KFwMCw2sQE— AC Milan (@acmilan) November 14, 2020
Comunicato Ufficiale: Stefano Pioli ➡️ https://t.co/Ytz3cIebEm#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/dFut38qA5y
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.