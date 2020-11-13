Reports | Real Madrid players will be asked to take another pay-cut over COVID-19 losses

It has seen clubs ask their players to take pay-cuts but ESPN has reported that Real Madrid are set to ask their players to take a second pay-cut in the near future. The Los Blancos had already agreed to a pay-cut in April with the club cutting between 10 to 20% of their players, coaching staff and top executives’s salaries. However, ESPN has reported that while there has been no figure thrown about as of yet, the club are looking into the exact amount right now.