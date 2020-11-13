Reports | Real Madrid players will be asked to take another pay-cut over COVID-19 losses
Today at 6:56 PM
According to ESPN, Real Madrid are set to ask their players to take another pay-cut to help ease the losses the club has incurred because of COVID-19. This will be the second pay-cut that the Los Blancos have asked their players to take with the first one used to protect the jobs of club workers.
The financial effect of the coronavirus pandemic has affected clubs across the world with Europe’s smaller sides seriously affected. So much so, that it has seen the English government offer financial help to clubs within the English Football League (EFL) with the Premier League doing the same. But English sides haven’t been t00000000000000he only ones affected with clubs from Italy, Spain, Netherlands, France and many other countries all affected.
It has seen clubs ask their players to take pay-cuts but ESPN has reported that Real Madrid are set to ask their players to take a second pay-cut in the near future. The Los Blancos had already agreed to a pay-cut in April with the club cutting between 10 to 20% of their players, coaching staff and top executives’s salaries. However, ESPN has reported that while there has been no figure thrown about as of yet, the club are looking into the exact amount right now.
This comes in light of the coronavirus pandemic with Real Madrid’s revenue, both broadcasting and commercial, taking a serious hit which has affected the club’s budget. It saw the Los Blancos sell seven players this season while letting two more leave for free alongside a loan spell for Gareth Bale. Not only that, the club did not spend a single penny in the transfer window to help reinforce their squad which has affected their performances this season.
