Move to Inter Milan hasn’t been what I dreamt of so far, admits Christian Eriksen
Today at 2:38 PM
Christian Eriksen has confessed that his move to Inter Milan hasn’t worked out and admitted that Antonio Conte has different ideas about the team he wants to put out on the field. The former Tottenham midfielder signed for the Nerazzurri in January of 2020 but has struggled to make an impact.
Despite Antonio Conte pushing for Christian Eriksen’s move last season, the Danish international has struggled to make a lasting impression on the Italian coach. Instead, eleven months into his career at the San Siro and Eriksen has made just 33 appearances for the Nerazzurri. But the creativity, guile, and ability to pick a pass that the Danish international demonstrated at Tottenham have been lacking.
It has been one of the reasons why Eriksen has made only seven appearances so far this season with just four starts to his name. The former Ajax midfielder has already expressed his disappointment at his lack of playing time and recently added that he will consider his future in January. The 28-year-old further added that the move to Italy hasn’t been what he dreamt it would be with his game-time playing a key role in that.
“This isn’t what I dreamed of. All players want to play as much as possible, but the coach decides who gets to go on the pitch. It is a strange situation, as the fans want to see me playing more and so would I, but the coach has different ideas and as a player I have to respect that. I am concentrating on my football, then when the transfer window opens we will see if something will happen or not,” Eriksen told TV2.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Christian Eriksen
- Antonio Conte
- English Premier League
- Serie A
- Champions League
- Inter Milan
- Tottenham Hotspur
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.