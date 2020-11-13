Manchester United are absolutely committed to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, proclaims Ed Woodward
Today at 6:54 PM
In light of speculation over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future, Manchester United chief Ed Woodward has backed the Norwegian and revealed that the club are ‘absolutely committed’ to him. The Red Devils have endured an up and down start to their season with them sitting 14th in the league table.
A 3-1 victory over Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton has handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer some breathing space but there are still a lot of concerns about how the Norwegian has run Manchester United. Their struggles in the league with just three wins in their opening eight games has many up in arms against the manager but the club’s performances in the Champions League has eased things. Two wins and a loss in their opening three games places Manchester United at the top of their group going into the international break.
Yet their inconsistencies combined with the lack of new signings last summer has fans and critics believing that Solskjaer isn’t the right man for the job. But that is not what Ed Woodward and the Manchester United board believe, as the Red Devils chief revealed in a recent interview. Woodward admitted that the club have a lot of faith in what Solskjaer can do and believe that the Norwegian is the right man for the club.
"While there is still hard work ahead to achieve greater consistency, we remain absolutely committed to the positive path we are on under Ole as the team continues to develop. We miss playing in front of our fans and we are working hard together with our governing bodies and relevant authorities to ensure that fans can safely return as soon as possible," Woodward said, reported ESPN.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.