Manchester United are absolutely committed to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, proclaims Ed Woodward

A 3-1 victory over Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton has handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer some breathing space but there are still a lot of concerns about how the Norwegian has run Manchester United. Their struggles in the league with just three wins in their opening eight games has many up in arms against the manager but the club’s performances in the Champions League has eased things. Two wins and a loss in their opening three games places Manchester United at the top of their group going into the international break.