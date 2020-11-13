Brazil confirm that Neymar will sit out 2022 World Cup qualifiers with an injury
Today at 7:32 PM
Brazil have announced that they have released PSG’s Neymar from their squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with the forward unable to recover from a pre-existing injury. The 29-year-old was called up despite the injury with the hope that he would recover in time to play the qualifiers.
With a hamstring injury keeping Neymar from playing his last three games for PSG including a key Champions League clash against RB Leipzig, few expected him to get called up for Brazil. But that is exactly what happened with the Selecao not only aware of the 28-year-old’s hamstring issue but also confident that he would recover in time for their 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Tite’s men face Venezuela and then Uruguay in two important games and hoped that their superstar would be fit in time.
However, that is not the case as the PSG attacker hasn’t been able to recuperate in time which has forced Tite’s hand as the team confirmed that Neymar has been released from his duty. The news was confirmed by Rodrigo Lasmar, the Brazil national team doctor, in an interview and he admitted that while they were hopeful that Neymar could recover, things have changed. it makes things even harder for the team as they've lost Philippe Coutinho, Fabinho and Rodrigo Caio to injury with Eder Militao and Gabriel Menino also unavailable.
“We were hopeful that he could play, that's why we brought him to Brazil. He improved but not enough so that he'll be ready for the game on Tuesday against Uruguay. The backroom staff decided to release Neymar,” Lasmar said, reported Goal.
