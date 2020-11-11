Still convinced that Paulo Dybala is the new Lionel Messi, gushes Maurizio Zamparini
Today at 5:31 PM
Former Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini has admitted that despite Paulo Dybala’s struggles at Juventus, he is still convinced that the Argentine is the new Lionel Messi. The forward has been linked with a move away from Turin in recent years with England and Spain amongst his top destinations.
While the rumour mill has been flooded with questions about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, few have considered Paulo Dybala’s future at the club. The Argentine has struggled to make an impact this season despite finishing last season as the Serie A’s player of the year. That combined with the fact that his contract expiring in the summer of 2022 has seen the 26-year-old become the subject of a lot of speculation in recent months with links to Spain and England.
That hasn’t been helped with Andrea Pirlo handing Dybala limited minutes with the forward playing only three Serie A games and as many in the Champions League. However, out of those six appearances, half of them have been off the bench and it has seen Maurizio Zamparini admit that the Argentine needs to leave Italy. The former Palermo president further added that he is “still convinced that Dybala is the new Messi” and believes that the forward needs a move to Spain to find his groove again.
"I am still convinced that he is the new Messi. Dybala, as well as a champion, is a very good guy. And I can't understand why many insiders tend to forget him. That Dybala is not a starter in Serie A is a blasphemy. Paulo should have followed my advice three years ago, to move away from Turin,” Zamparini told Tuttosport.
"I told him clearly: 'Paulo, for your own sake, you must leave Juventus'. His football is fantasy [and is best suited to] Spain, at either Barcelona or Real Madrid. But he has always told me he feels good at Juventus."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.