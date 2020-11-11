Still convinced that Paulo Dybala is the new Lionel Messi, gushes Maurizio Zamparini

That hasn’t been helped with Andrea Pirlo handing Dybala limited minutes with the forward playing only three Serie A games and as many in the Champions League. However, out of those six appearances, half of them have been off the bench and it has seen Maurizio Zamparini admit that the Argentine needs to leave Italy. The former Palermo president further added that he is “still convinced that Dybala is the new Messi” and believes that the forward needs a move to Spain to find his groove again.