Real Madrid’s squad back Zinedine Zidane and his philosophy to death, asserts Dani Carvajal

In light of all the speculation surrounding Zinedine Zidane, Dani Carvajal has admitted that the Real Madrid squad back their manager and his philosophy ‘to the death’. The Los Blancos have struggled to impress this season which has led to a flurry of questions about Zidane’s ability as a manager.

While lifting the La Liga title in his first full season as Real Madrid manager in his second spell saw Zinedine Zidane win a lot of plaudits, the club have struggled to do the same this season. They’ve endured a slow start to the 2020/21 season with the Los Blancos sitting in fourth place behind Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal. It has many fans and critics alike concerned about whether Zidane can handle the club anymore with their Champions League performances piling on more problems.

A loss to Shakhtar Donetsk and a draw against Borussia Monchengladbach has seen Real Madrid pick up just four points from possible nine. Yet despite all the speculation over Zidane’s future, Dani Carvajal has admitted that the squad back their manager “to the death". The full-back further added that Zidane knows what he is doing at Real Madrid because it’s what he has done in the past for the club.

"We are with the coach to the death, with the club, with the team-mates that we have next to us, and the philosophy of the coach, is that we are all together, that we all go in the same direction and that's what he has done during all the years that he has been here," the Madrid defender told Marca.

Real Madrid’s recent struggles has seen the club linked with moves for Mauricio Pochettino and even club legend Raul as potential replacements for Zidane. That has increased even further especially after a 4-1 loss to Valencia but Carvajal added that negative results have always been magnified for the Santiago Bernabeu side. The Spaniard further revealed that expectations are sky-high and he expects the club to be “alive in all competitions” come March.

"Whoever has been here for a few years gets used to it, in the end, you can beat Inter in a highly contested match and lose to Valencia, against a good rival, away from home. We didn't have our day, but sometimes you can't win every game and it seems like we're in crisis. In the end, you have to get a little used to these ups and downs, these ups and downs of feelings, criticism and flattery."

"We are Real Madrid, we have a very good squad and do not doubt us because we will fight for everything and in the month of March you will be happy because we will be alive in all competitions,” he added.