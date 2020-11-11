Memphis Depay will stay at Olympique Lyon this season, confirms Jean-Michel Aulas
Today at 2:14 PM
In light of Memphis Depay’s recent comments, Olympique Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has admitted that Depay will not be leaving the club in the January transfer window. The 26-year-old’s current contract has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona with him out of contract next summer.
Despite being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona last summer, Memphis Depay’s dream move never went through with La Liga giants trapped by the league’s salary rules. That forced Depay to stay at Olympique Lyon but the two clubs have been involved in a tug of war for the 26-year-old with Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman openly saying he wants to sign him. Yet, it hasn’t stopped Depay from thriving with him scoring five goals in ten appearances including an opening day hat-trick against Dijon.
But despite that, the Dutch international recently opened up about his future and admitted that Lyon need to enjoy the time they have with him before he leaves. The 26-year-old’s current contract at Lyon does expire at the end of the 2020/21 season but Jean Michel Aulas has admitted that the club isn't looking to sell Depay in January. The Lyon president further added that he insisted on the fact that Depay wouldn’t sign for Barcelona and nobody believed him.
“We have a lot of internationals for different countries, including Memphis, who is a leader. Memphis, I’m not in love with him but I think he can bring to Lyon a dimension that everyone wants the club to have. But, no, we are seemingly not going to keep him [at the end of his contract]. I was the first to say he would not go to Barcelona,” Aulas told RMC.
“Nobody listened to me during the transfer window because everybody thought he would leave. There is not only Memphis, but also Houssem Aouar and Moussa Dembele. From the start, I told you, they will not leave because in a year when we were unfairly deprived of European football, we absolutely have to make a success of the season. So he will stay.”
