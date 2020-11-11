Frustrating for me to be on bench because my goal is to play more for Arsenal, confesses Nicolas Pepe

That hasn’t been the case in the Europa League with the Ivorian contributing to four goals in three appearances for the club. It has many fans and critics alike concerned about Pepe’s playing time with the forward himself also admitting as much. In a recent interview, Pepe revealed that he wants more game time at Arsenal than he is currently getting as it would help him “find a smile again.” The forward further added that playing as a super-sub is not what he wants but it is “up to” him to show Mikel Arteta that he deserves more.