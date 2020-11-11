Changing the rules mid-season affects the integrity of the competition, proclaims Stephen Bettis

With the Premier League opting against the five substitutions rule at the start of the 2020/21 season, it shocked many fans especially with the clubs voting against the rule. But while the English top tier was the only side to revert back to the normal three substitutions rule, it has seen many managers vocal in their criticism over the said rule. Both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have been the latest to do it with neither happy that the rule was scrapped.