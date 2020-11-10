PSG have started contract negotiations with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, confirms Leonardo

That is partly down to the fact that both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are injured although there are concerns that the club could lose their superstar duo soon. Both their contracts expire at the end of the 2021/22 season which has seen them heavily linked with a move away. However, in a recent interview, Leonardo has revealed that the club have started contract negotiations with the duo. The PSG sporting director further revealed that the club are also in talks with Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat to extend their contracts as well.