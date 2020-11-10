PSG have started contract negotiations with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, confirms Leonardo
Today at 6:18 PM
In lieu of concerns over both their superstars, PSG’s sporting director Leonardo has confirmed the club have started contract negotiations with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and a few others. The two forward are under contract until the end of the 2021/22 season which has many fans concerned.
Despite falling to Bayern Munich in a heartbreaking Champions League final loss, a lot is expected from PSG this season. The Ligue 1 giants are favourites to go through and lift Europe’s top club competition’s trophy alongside their usual trophies in France but things haven’t gone perfectly. At the moment, Thomas Tuchel’s men sit in first place in the league but are in third behind both RB Leipzig and Manchester United in the Champions League group stage.
That is partly down to the fact that both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are injured although there are concerns that the club could lose their superstar duo soon. Both their contracts expire at the end of the 2021/22 season which has seen them heavily linked with a move away. However, in a recent interview, Leonardo has revealed that the club have started contract negotiations with the duo. The PSG sporting director further revealed that the club are also in talks with Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat to extend their contracts as well.
“We’ve started negotiations with Neymar, Mbappe and Di Maria to extend their contracts. Bernat, too, and Draxler is at the end of his contract. Some young people too. We will intensify this. Remember that PSG suffered financial losses this year, we’re in a complicated moment and it’s not easy, but we’re talking directly with Mbappe and Neymar. There is a question of timing. The idea of an extension exists. We have arrived at the moment when we must have clearer situations,” Leonardo told a Q&A session on PSG’s official website.
