Paul Pogba cannot be happy with his situation at Manchester United, claims Didier Deschamps

While he has technically played all but one game for Manchester United this season, Paul Pogba has been dropped from the starting eleven for five of the club’s last seven games. He did eventually walk off the bench to make an impact, as he did against PSG, but reports have indicated that the Frenchman’s standing at United is a little shaky. Especially after his struggles against Arsenal, the lack of performance as a substitute against Istanbul Basaksehir, and a few other sides.