Paul Pogba cannot be happy with his situation at Manchester United, claims Didier Deschamps
Today at 2:01 PM
France’s head coach Didier Deschamps has suggested that Paul Pogba has to be unhappy with his current situation at Manchester United. The 2018 World Cup winner has struggled to find his best form in recent months for the Red Devils with many calling for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to drop him.
While he has technically played all but one game for Manchester United this season, Paul Pogba has been dropped from the starting eleven for five of the club’s last seven games. He did eventually walk off the bench to make an impact, as he did against PSG, but reports have indicated that the Frenchman’s standing at United is a little shaky. Especially after his struggles against Arsenal, the lack of performance as a substitute against Istanbul Basaksehir, and a few other sides.
That has many concerned about the Frenchman’s performances especially as the rumour mill continues to link Pogba with a move away from Old Trafford. But that hasn’t affected the midfielder’s France future with Didier Deschamps calling him up for the latest squad. Yet the France head coach admitted that Pogba “cannot be happy” with the way things are going for him at United. Deschamps further added that the Frenchman isn’t “having the best of times” and needs consistent game-time to find his best.
"[Pogba] hadn't played for a while. He is in a situation with his club where he cannot be happy, neither with his playing time, nor with his positioning. He is not having the best of time. He has had injuries. He was hit quite hard by [a coronavirus positive test in September]. He needs to get his rhythm and his fitness back. Last month, he had a good game [for France] despite a lack of rhythm,” Deschamps said, reported ESPN.
"He has played since but we can't say that he is satisfied. With me, there is no problems, I will look after him." It is never easy for a player in his position. I will speak to him. I know him well. Things will go well, even if he always has to perform as well as possible.”
