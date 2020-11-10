Odisha FC launches new kits celebrating ‘Khaanti Odia’ spirit

Speaking on the new kits, OFC President Mr. Rohan Sharma commented, “Our kit this year is very special. We wanted to have our kit to have a connection to Odisha and exemplify the culture of Odisha, so every time a player or fan wears the kit there is a connection to Odisha. This year our kit is inspired by the beautiful artistic culture of Odisha and that beauty is interwoven on our kits. At the behest of our fans the color purple is incorporated into both our kits and will be a part of our kits going forward. Black and purple will be our official home kit color going forward as well. We are proud of the kit we designed this year and we hope you love it and wear our kit with #Odiapride."