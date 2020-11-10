Jude Bellingham gets first England call-up after injuries to James Ward-Prowse and Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 7:56 PM
with both James Ward-Prowse and Trent Alexander-Arnold pull out because of injuries, Gareth Southgate has handed Jude Bellingham his first England call-up while also recalling Phil Foden. It marks a sensational rise for Bellingham who could become the third youngest player to earn a Three Lions cap.
Few expected Jude Bellingham to sign for Borussia Dortmund, especially after interest from Manchester United and a few other English clubs but that’s exactly what the teenager did. The move, however, so far has worked out perfectly for the 17-year-old midfielder with him thriving at the Signal Iduna Park in all competitions. So much so, that Bellingham has earned himself his first England call-up following injuries to James Ward-Prowse and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The 17-year-old had initially been called up to England’s U-21 squad but will link up with the senior side and could be in line for his first senior cap against the Republic of Ireland and Belgium. Not only that, but Bellingham could also become England’s third youngster debutant after Theo Walcott and Wayne Rooney with only 62 days separating Walcott’s record and Bellingham’s current age.
Phil Foden is also back in the squad for the first time since he and Mason Greenwood broke coronavirus protocol in Iceland. While Greenwood was reportedly in contention, a conversation between Gareth Southgate and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer changed that with Foden getting a chance to redeem himself in the eyes of his national coach. Marcus Rashford has also been called up but will be further assessed after he sustained an injury while playing for Manchester United
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Dean Henderson (Manchester United)
Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Reece James (Chelsea) Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, (Borussia Dortmund), Phil Foden (Manchester City) Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Harry Winks (Tottenham)
Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
An update from the #ThreeLions camp, as @BellinghamJude arrives and @Prowsey16 and @TrentAA withdraw through injury:— England (@England) November 10, 2020
