Jude Bellingham gets first England call-up after injuries to James Ward-Prowse and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Few expected Jude Bellingham to sign for Borussia Dortmund, especially after interest from Manchester United and a few other English clubs but that’s exactly what the teenager did. The move, however, so far has worked out perfectly for the 17-year-old midfielder with him thriving at the Signal Iduna Park in all competitions. So much so, that Bellingham has earned himself his first England call-up following injuries to James Ward-Prowse and Trent Alexander-Arnold.