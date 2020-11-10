Barcelona confirm that Ansu Fati will miss four months of action over knee injury

However, the Spaniard’s season has endured an early problem as he was forced off against Real Betis over the weekend with many concerned for the teenager. The worst, however, was confirmed by Barcelona late on Monday as the club revealed that Fati will be out for four months following a meniscus tear in his knee. Fati has had a successful operation and it will see him miss out on Spain’s upcoming international games with Marco Asensio replacing him.