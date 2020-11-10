Barcelona confirm that Ansu Fati will miss four months of action over knee injury
Today at 2:31 PM
With Ansu Fati forced off the field over the weekend, many expected the worse, and Barcelona have confirmed that the Spaniard is set to miss out four months of action. The 18-year-old has been a breath of fresh air for Barcelona this season and is currently their top scorer, ahead of Lionel Messi.
While Lionel Messi’s transfer saga dominated the headlines, it was the potential that Ansu Fati showed that had many fans excited for this season. Especially with new manager Ronald Koeman looking to build his team around the young teenager and Fati has thrived. In his seven La Liga appearances this season, the Spaniard has netted four goals and is Barcelona’s top scorer in the league.
However, the Spaniard’s season has endured an early problem as he was forced off against Real Betis over the weekend with many concerned for the teenager. The worst, however, was confirmed by Barcelona late on Monday as the club revealed that Fati will be out for four months following a meniscus tear in his knee. Fati has had a successful operation and it will see him miss out on Spain’s upcoming international games with Marco Asensio replacing him.
“The first team player Ansu Fati has been operated on successfully by Dr. Ramon Cugat for the injury to the internal meniscus of his left knee under the supervision of the Club's medical staff. The player will be out for approximately four months,” reads the statement on Barcelona’s website.
Keep your head up, @ANSUFATI!https://t.co/cMZs4p3wRN— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 10, 2020
