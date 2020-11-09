Not going to make promises about my future that I can’t keep, admits Memphis Depay
Today at 7:55 PM
In light of his expiring contract, Memphis Depay has confessed that he will make no guarantees that he will see out the remainder of the season with Olympique Lyon. The Netherlands forward has been heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou with only salary issues stopping the move in the summer.
With Barcelona appointing Ronald Koeman this summer to replace Quique Setien and usher in their brand new era, many expected a collection of Dutch players to sign for the club. That is especially in light of links with moves for Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum but despite enquiries neither move ever took place. However, reports indicated that a move for Depay only fell short because La Liga rules prevented it from happening based on Barcelona’s salary requirements.
That combined with the fact that Depay’s contract at Olympique Lyon expires at the end of the 2020/21 season has seen the 26-year-old heavily linked with a January move to Spain. The forward, however, has admitted in a recent interview, that he won’t be making any promises that he is “not sure I can keep” when asked about his future. Depay further added that Lyon needs to “take advantage” of his presence at the club especially with the January window around the corner.
"You ask me about this a lot, but I'm not going to make promises that I'm not sure I can keep. I think Lyon has to take advantage of my presence here now, and I have to take advantage of being here. That's what I try to do every day. You can ask those around me: I like to train, and I try to be positive every day," Depay told Telefoot about his future.
