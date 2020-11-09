Not an advantage to use five substitutes but a necessity now, asserts Jurgen Klopp
Today at 4:25 PM
Jurgen Klopp has hit out at Richard Masters as he believes the Premier League CEO did not sell the idea of the five substitutes rule correctly with it a necessity for every club this season. The rule change was used during Project Restart but voted against for the new season by Premier League clubs.
While UEFA, and all its’ competitions, have opted to keep the five substitutes rule until the end of the 2020/21 season, the Premier League voted against it. That was partly because of the difference in size and quality that the bigger sides had in comparisons to the smaller clubs in the English top tier which saw many of the clubs vote against the rule being enforced. However, that has caused serious problems so far with injuries piling up in what has already been a hectic schedule for clubs.
It has seen Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hit out at the league for the way they’ve scheduled things about and the Norwegian’s actions have been backed by many. That includes Jurgen Klopp but the Liverpool boss has also hit out against the league for not enforcing the five substitutes rules. He admitted that it shows “a lack of leadership” from Premier League CEO Richard Masters as Klopp believes that Masters didn’t explain the rule properly.
"It's a lack of leadership. Richard Masters sold it completely wrong. It's not an advantage [to be able to use five substitutes], it's a necessity. It happens in other countries, it was sold completely wrong and now you have this situation. Trent will be out for England, [he] will not be the last or only one Gareth will have to deal with either," Klopp said, reported Goal.
