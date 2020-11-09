Not an advantage to use five substitutes but a necessity now, asserts Jurgen Klopp

While UEFA, and all its’ competitions, have opted to keep the five substitutes rule until the end of the 2020/21 season, the Premier League voted against it. That was partly because of the difference in size and quality that the bigger sides had in comparisons to the smaller clubs in the English top tier which saw many of the clubs vote against the rule being enforced. However, that has caused serious problems so far with injuries piling up in what has already been a hectic schedule for clubs.