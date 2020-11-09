My Tottenham team could be champions in another European country, proclaims Jose Mourinho
Today at 2:50 PM
Despite Tottenham sitting only one point off the top, Jose Mourinho has admitted that while side could win a title in many European countries, they’ll find it tough to do so in the Premier League. The North Londoners currently sit behind Leicester City in second place on the Premier League table.
Few expected Tottenham to be amongst the challenging pack for the Premier League title this season, the North Londoners are doing exactly that eight games into the 2020/21 term. They currently sit in second place behind league leaders Leicester City by only one point with Southampton, Liverpool, Chelsea and Aston Villa behind them by a similar margin. That alone has shocked many with no club currently a clear favourite for the league title.
But it has seen fans and critics believe that Tottenham could be the side to lift the trophy at the end of the season with the North Londoners thriving in the league. They’ve managed to lose just the one game so far but despite that, Jose Mourinho has admitted that his side will find it tough to win the Premier League. The Spurs boss did, however, reveal that the North Londoners could potentially “be champions in many European countries”.
"I would say that this team could be champion in many European countries. The Premier League is the most difficult one to be, because in the Premier League you can do a good season, can have lots of points, but in the end...Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Man United, Leicester, Arsenal. So you can have a good season and not be champion," Mourinho said, reported Goal.
“So what can we do? We go match after match. We try to win, we don't care about the others. I promise you I'm not worried about Leicester v Wolves, or City v Liverpool. If Liverpool wins, it is because City loses points. If Leicester wins, it is because Wolves dropped points. So I don't care, I just want the team to play match after match, and then at the end of the season let's see where we are."
