International football should be boycotted because this situation is bad for Italian football, proclaims Giuseppe Marotta

That will see Mancini miss out on the first two international games that the Azzurri play and it has seen the Italy head coach call up 41 players just incase. While that tally has now reduced to 25, Giuseppe Marotta has admitted that he believes the international break should be boycotted. The Inter Milan, and former Juventus, CEO has admitted that “this situation is unfair” because it allows the “local health authority” to dictate terms for a club.